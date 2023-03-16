Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.44.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.
