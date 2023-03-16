Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Waterstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Waterstone Financial has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,082 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.