WAX (WAXP) Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. WAX has a market capitalization of $164.04 million and $10.41 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0678 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, WAX has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.98 or 0.00404322 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,825.69 or 0.27329514 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000060 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,420,437,084 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,420,317,971.619738 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06604227 USD and is down -8.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $9,213,295.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.