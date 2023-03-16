WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,385 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

Walmart Stock Up 1.1 %

WMT opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $1,396,204.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

