Wedmont Private Capital Buys 1,174 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.42. 2,090,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,735,136. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $111.39. The company has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

