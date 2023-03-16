Wedmont Private Capital Buys 18,482 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

AVUS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.78. 204,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,663. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $79.07.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

