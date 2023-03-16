Wedmont Private Capital Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,266,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,484,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,171,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,531,000 after acquiring an additional 100,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 864,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,667,000 after acquiring an additional 12,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,645,242. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign Stock Up 1.5 %

VRSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

VRSN traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.86. 85,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,097. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.49. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

