Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,471,432,000 after purchasing an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412,664 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE LLY traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.47. 686,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.45 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $314.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.