Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Boeing were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $2.35 on Thursday, reaching $200.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,251. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.33 and a 200 day moving average of $177.49. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

