West Oak Capital LLC Has $996,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,267 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 168,256 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 21,056 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 28,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

VZ opened at $36.95 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $155.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

