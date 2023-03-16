West Oak Capital LLC Sells 192 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,812,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,707,000 after acquiring an additional 321,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,297,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,775,000 after acquiring an additional 248,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $72.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.56. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $70.60 and a 12 month high of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.98.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

