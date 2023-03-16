West Oak Capital LLC Sells 225 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MYRG. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MYR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 696.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYR Group Price Performance

MYRG stock opened at $118.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.48. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.77 and a 52-week high of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.41. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $863.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jennifer Elaine Lowry sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $243,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,455.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Waneka sold 12,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,452,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MYR Group from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D) and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segments. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Articles

