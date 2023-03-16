West Oak Capital LLC Sells 9,445 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 23.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 89.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,475 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,383.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.27. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.22%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

