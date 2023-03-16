West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.2% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $242.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,066 shares of company stock valued at $51,229,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

