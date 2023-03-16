Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.78. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 62,831 shares.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $265.98 million, a P/E ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of Western Copper and Gold

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 936.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23,402 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.