WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.28. WesternZagros Resources ULC, shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 26,847 shares trading hands.
WesternZagros Resources ULC, Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27.
About WesternZagros Resources ULC,
WesternZagros Resources ULC, formerly WesternZagros Resources Ltd, is a Canada-based international oil and gas company. The Company is focused on acquiring properties and exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The Company, through its subsidiaries, holds working interest in each of the Garmian production sharing contract (PSC) and the Kurdamir PSC.
