WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $32.00. The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.44, with a volume of 136797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WRK. StockNews.com cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.6% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

