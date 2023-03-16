Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Insider Sells $25,800.00 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:WHG traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 3,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.80.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHG. TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

