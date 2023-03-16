Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Insider Sells $25,800.00 in Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Leah Bennett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $25,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,674.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:WHG traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 3,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.48. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $16.80.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.69%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WHG. TheStreet lowered Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Saturday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
