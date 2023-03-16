Windward Capital Management Co. CA Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 2.9% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Linde by 1,809.1% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $330.94. The company had a trading volume of 168,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,441. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $162.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.84.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.