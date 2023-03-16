Windward Capital Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,259 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $16,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 760,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,896. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

