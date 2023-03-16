Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,603 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 4.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE remained flat at $118.17 during trading on Thursday. 528,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,056. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.48.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.