Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,603 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 4.1% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Stock Performance
NYSE NKE remained flat at $118.17 during trading on Thursday. 528,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,764,056. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.75.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.48.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Company Profile
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
