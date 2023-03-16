Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WTFC. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Hovde Group raised Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

WTFC stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.30. 610,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $57.48 and a 1-year high of $98.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Activity at Wintrust Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 7,100 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.31 per share, with a total value of $520,501.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,252.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.