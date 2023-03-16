WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading 0.8% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.92 and last traded at $43.83. 15,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.49.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFHY. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 180,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 154,159 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,228,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,404,000 after buying an additional 110,010 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 92,958 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 88,490 shares during the last quarter.

