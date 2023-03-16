WOW-token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.38 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. WOW-token has a total market cap of $294.25 million and approximately $4.38 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.77 or 0.01271575 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004855 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00011099 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.08 or 0.01597041 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00023742 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000843 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.