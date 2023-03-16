Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 129,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Ximen Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ximen Mining

In other Ximen Mining news, Director Christopher Ross Anderson sold 837,000 shares of Ximen Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.16, for a total value of C$129,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,752,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,046,674.24. Insiders sold 1,192,000 shares of company stock valued at $176,760 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

