Xpediator (LON:XPD) Trading Down 1.3%

Xpediator Plc (LON:XPD – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38.04 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.47). Approximately 37,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 62,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.48).

Xpediator Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 286.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1,925.00 and a beta of 1.65.

About Xpediator

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and the rest of Europe. It operates through three divisions: Freight Forwarding, Transport Support Services, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding services by road, ocean, sea, and air; 3PL services, warehousing, pick and pack services, e-commerce solutions, and distribution and return management services; and custom clearance services for import and export shipments.

