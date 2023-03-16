XR Securities LLC Invests $772,000 in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsimple Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 684.9% in the second quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 44,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $30.83 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.97.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

