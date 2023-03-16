XRUN Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XRUN)

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One XRUN token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001285 BTC on major exchanges. XRUN has a total market cap of $311.43 million and $105,827.63 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

