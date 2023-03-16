Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,312 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

AXP stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.92. 1,282,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,246. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average of $155.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens lowered American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

