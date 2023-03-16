Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,563 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 972.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Nucor Trading Down 1.5 %

Nucor stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,034,130. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

