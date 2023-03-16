Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $26.19 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,422,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,517 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $26,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.28. 7,616,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,630,406. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

