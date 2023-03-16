Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,203 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,646 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %

KMB stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.58. The stock had a trading volume of 377,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,775. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

