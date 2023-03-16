Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 6,011 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $311.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,181. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $356.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.27%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

