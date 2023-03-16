Zacks Research Comments on AutoZone, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for AutoZone in a report released on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings of $29.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $30.07. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $127.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2023 earnings at $44.19 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $34.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $138.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $32.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $30.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $148.35 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.33 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 64.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AZO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,652.76.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,415.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,454.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,383.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,703.32 and a 12-month high of $2,610.05.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total transaction of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,421,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $585,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,862. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

