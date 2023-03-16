ZClassic Trading Up 32.3% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $465,077.28 and $2.97 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00135377 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00061123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00039961 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001632 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

