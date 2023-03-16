ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Director Sally Crawford Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) Director Sally Crawford purchased 40,000 shares of ZimVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,711.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ZimVie Trading Up 15.3 %

ZimVie stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIMV. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on ZimVie from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

