Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) COO Neil A. Klompas Sells 2,977 Shares

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) COO Neil A. Klompas sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $23,309.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,032 shares in the company, valued at $133,360.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The company has a market capitalization of $552.67 million, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The company had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Zymeworks

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 58.9% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.