13,687 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DE traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $387.84. 530,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,676. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.85. The company has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

