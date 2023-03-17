146,081 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 146,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,536,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,145,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,601,094. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

