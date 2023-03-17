1,548 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Visa comprises 0.2% of Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of V stock opened at $217.45 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.62 and its 200-day moving average is $208.17. The stock has a market cap of $409.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

