1,656,305 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,656,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $64,563,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock remained flat at $38.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 927,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,661,690. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

