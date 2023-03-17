1inch Network (1INCH) Price Hits $0.53

1inch Network (1INCH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One 1inch Network token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001925 BTC on popular exchanges. 1inch Network has a total market cap of $439.15 million and approximately $32.55 million worth of 1inch Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1inch Network has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000052 BTC.

1inch Network Token Profile

1inch Network was first traded on December 25th, 2020. 1inch Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,200,652 tokens. The Reddit community for 1inch Network is https://reddit.com/r/1inch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 1inch Network’s official website is 1inch.io. The official message board for 1inch Network is blog.1inch.io. 1inch Network’s official Twitter account is @1inch.

According to CryptoCompare, “The 1inch Network unites decentralized protocols whose synergy enables the most lucrative, fastest and protected operations in the DeFi space. The 1INCH token is the governance and utility token of the 1inch Network. The token is applied in different capacities in the two existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network. 1INCH is a multichain token, currently available on Ethereum and BNB Chain over a bridge.

The 1INCH token enables protocol governance, allowing 1INCH stakers to vote for and receive rewards. The token is applied in different capacities in the existing protocols and will be used in the tokenomics of all new protocols released by the 1inch Network.

One of the key instant governance features is that 1INCH token stakers can constantly and dynamically vote to change protocols’ settings, without having to wait for proposals to be submitted or concluded.

Currently, the main application of 1INCH as a utility token is in the 1inch Liquidity Protocol where it is used as a connector to achieve high-efficiency routing.”

Buying and Selling 1inch Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

