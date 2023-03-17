360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $17.30. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 63,172 shares.
360 DigiTech Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.
360 DigiTech Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
360 DigiTech Company Profile
360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.
Featured Stories
