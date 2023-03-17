360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $16.78

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.78, but opened at $17.30. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 63,172 shares.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.

360 DigiTech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

360 DigiTech Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platforms. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

