4,220 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,220 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter worth $48,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 51.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

MTH stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day moving average of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 earnings per share. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.86.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

