51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of COE opened at $5.80 on Monday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $32.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.69.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.39% of the company’s stock.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
