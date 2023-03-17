8,976 Shares in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Purchased by Renaissance Capital LLC

Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $7.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

