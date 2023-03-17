Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Short Interest Update

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,930,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 13,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $98.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,874. The stock has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

