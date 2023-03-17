AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.3% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

