ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ (ACAD) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $19.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Shares of ACAD opened at $20.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,633.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Laura Brege sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $228,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $72,321.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,567 shares of company stock worth $427,672. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,110,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,770,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,765,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $17,775,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

