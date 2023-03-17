Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share.
Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $79.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.44. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research note on Friday.
About Achieve Life Sciences
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
