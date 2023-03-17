Acme United (NYSE:ACU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Acme United Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Acme United stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.64. 6,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,534. Acme United has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $34.91.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Acme United Corp. is engaged in the supply of cutting devices, measuring instruments, and safety products for school, home, office, hardware and industrial use. The firm offers its products under the brands Camillus, Clauss, Cuda, DMT Sharpeners, First Aid Only, Med-Nap, Pac-Kit, Physicianscare, Spill Magic, Westcott, Western, and First Aid Central.

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.